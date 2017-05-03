NJ Twin Sisters Give Birth On Same Day

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Ever since they were little, twin sisters from New Jersey did almost everything together.

And recently they did another big thing together, they had babies on the same day!

Danielle Grant and Kim Abraham both gave birth to baby boys last Friday.

They both decided to induce labor after their identical due dates of April 22 passed.

They say it may look like they planned it this way, but their pregnancies were complete coincidences.

“We always said we wished it would happen, that we would raise our kids together,” Danielle said. “We never thought the same day would happen.”

Babies Roman and Aaron were born less than four hours apart.

The sisters say they will hold joint birthday parties and dress them in matching outfits.