Scavenger Hunt Helps Fund Future In Technology For Kids In Philly

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — This is Philly Tech Week and Tuesday night a scavenger hunt raised money for a group that’s teaching kids from the city computer skills for a lifetime.

“Coded by Kids” teaches students everything from basic computer coding to advanced software development. The scavenger hunt was put on by tech company Curalate.

Creative director Melissa Ivone says they want to help grow the next crop of great programmers and developers.

“By getting young women, young men in urban enviornments introduced into tech at an early age, it just increases the pool for the amount of amazing technology talent that’s out there.”

Max was one of the first ones to finish the scavenger hunt and he’s happy to support the cause.

“I think giving access to kids in the Philadelphia area specifically to experience the tech industry and learn how to code is so incredible because technology is the future.”

There are several more events scheduled for Tech Week. For more information, visit: 2017.phillytechweek.com