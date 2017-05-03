Philly Soccer Show: Union Still Winless After Dour 0-0 in LA

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Well, there’s still no joy in Mudville, as the Philadelphia Union remain mired in their winless streak. And the KYW Philly Soccer Show is here to get you through it.

KYW ‘s Greg Orlandini and Philly Soccer Page writer Mike Servedio are joined again by PSP columnist Adam Cann.

The Union earned a point on the road in a dour 0-0 draw against a rebuilding LA Galaxy last Saturday. LA had chances in the game but goalkeeper Andre Blake, who looked back to his old self, was a rock in the net.

We dissect the lingering issues that seem to plague the team as they try to get themselves in the win column. It will be a tough task this Saturday and the high-powered New York Red Bulls come to Talen Energy Stadium.

