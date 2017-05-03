Phillies Go With Eickhoff Tonight In Chicago

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Phillies and Cubs will continue their four-game series tonight at Wrigley Field.

The teams have split the first two games in this set. Last night, the Cubs rolled to an easy 8-3 win, handing Jeremy Hellickson his first loss of the season. The right-hander fell to 4-1 after allowing six runs in four innings of work. He surrendered three home runs.

Tonight it will be right-hander Jerad Eickhoff on the mound for the Phils. He is 0-2 this season with a 3.56 ERA. He struggled last time out in Los Angeles, allowing five runs in 5 2/3 innings in a loss to the Dodgers.

In three career starts against the Cubs, Eickhoff is 1-1 with a 2.70 ERA.

His mound opponent will be right-hander Jake Arrieta. he is 3-1 this season with a 4.66 ERA. he allowed five runs on ten hits in 4 1/3 innings last time out in a loss to Boston. Arrieta is 3-2 in five career starts against the Phils with a 3.98 ERA.

The Phillies are 12-13 and in second place in National League East. The Cubs lead the National League Central with a 14-12 record.

KYW’s Matt Leon spoke with Stephen Gross of the Allentown Morning Call about several Phillies topics including last night’s loss, the bullpen and Eickhoff.