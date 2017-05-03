PCOM ‘Research Day’ Showcases Student Projects For Medical Treatments, Cures

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — At “Research Day” on the campus of Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine on City Avenue, students displayed posters featuring their ideas that may one day lead to discoveries that translate into treatments and cures.

While there is no effective treatment for Alzheimer’s Disease, PCOM student Zein Al-Atrache is following up on the work of his professors, studying what causes it, and looking for ways to limit the progression of the brain disorder.

“What they’ve been investigating is a pathogenic etiology for Alzheimer’s Disease,” said Al-Atrache.

Al-Atrache is getting his Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree at PCOM while getting his PHD at University of the Sciences. His professor of Neuroscience at PCOM, Denah Appelt, has been studying the origins of Alzheimer’s Disease since the 1990’s.

“If we can get a handle on what types of pathogens might be involved with Alzheimer’s Disease, we could come up with drugs that peptize against these particular pathogens that might actually stop Alzheimer’s in its track.”

Appelt says many of the student research projects are published in “top-tier peer review journals.”