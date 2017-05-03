Parx Casino Plans Huge Expansion For Non-Gaming Entertainment

BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) — A new $50 million expansion is expected this fall at Parx Casino in Bensalem, Pennsylvania.

Parx Casino has announced the expansion will add about 65,000 square feet of non-gaming entertainment to the building, including two new restaurants.

“Lombardi’s, which is America’s first pizzeria. It’s located in Little Italy in New York. We’re very proud of the fact that they’ve agreed to have a second location here at Parx,” said CEO Toni Ricci. “We’re also introducing the Liberty Bell Gastro Pub, which will be very upscale food and beverage options.”

They’ll also be adding an entertainment complex called the Xcite Center.

“It’s going to be a 1,500 seat showroom that will bring the same level of entertainment that you see in Atlantic City. We’ll have headliner acts. We’ll also have boxing, MMA,” Ricci explained. “We think with the addition of the showroom, it will open up our appeal to a broader segment of the population.”

Ricci says the new additions are expected to be complete by November, generating jobs and tax revenue.

“It’ll probably be about 200 new jobs created as a result of this expansion,” he said, “and I would expect it would be at least another $20 million, $25 million in tax revenue.”