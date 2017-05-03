No Charges Against Philly Officer Who Shot Husband Outside Bucks County Home

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — No charges will be filed against the off-duty Philadelphia police officer who shot her husband in the driveway of their Bucks County home last month.

But the husband is now facing charges of domestic abuse.

The April 18 shooting was ruled self-defense. Off-duty officer Caren Perez shot her husband David Perez in the abdomen. He was charged with stalking and simple assault after Northampton Township Police Chief Mike Clark says their investigation turned up a history of abuse.

“It’s been going on for some time and this is when it just came to a head,” Clark said, “and Ms. Perez did everything she could to protect herself and her family.”

According to the criminal complaint, Caren Perez told police her husband had assaulted her several times since 2014. When an argument over her phone on the morning in question got physical, she tried to get their kids in the car, but he wouldn’t give her the car keys. In the driveway, the complaint says he kicked her, then charged at her, that’s when she shot him.

David Perez is free on $75,000 unsecured bail, with the conditions he possess no handguns and has no contact with his wife.