News, Politics and Entertainment with The Chris Stigall Show | May 3

May 3, 2017 8:51 AM
6:00 Chris is excited about a Carson Wentz tweet.

6:20 Hillary Clinton says she would’ve won the presidential election without James Comey’s letter about her emails.

6:35 What’s Trending: Adam Jones, Stephen Colbert, Harry Styles

6:50 WNYC: Meet the teenage girl who wants to be a Boy Scout.

7:19 A probe is alleging IBEW paid for District Attorney’s Seth William’s daughters to travel abroad.

7:26 Philly Voice: Construction worker fights with Antifa protesters.

7:50 Chris welcomes the Piazza Pet of the Week into the studio. Check out cbsphilly.com/piazza pet if you’re interesting in adopting a pet for your family.

8:05 Republicans led hearings with airline executives over their recent treatment of customers.

8:35 What’s Trending: Johnny Depp, May the 4th in Philly, Star Wars, Twitter, Tony Awards

