‘White’s Rule America’ Graffiti Found In Philly Catholic School Bathroom

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)—Officials at Little Flower Catholic High School for Girls are investigating after disturbing graffiti was found in a cafeteria bathroom on Wednesday.

“Whoever is responsible for this vandalism committed a senseless act of hate speech,” said the school in a letter sent home to parents. “That type of behavior is not acceptable in our school community under any circumstance.”

School officials closed off the bathroom and the offensive graffiti has been removed.

However images of it were shared on social media.

In a Snapchat obtained by CBS3, the graffiti read, “White’s Rule America B*t*h.”

School officials say disciplinary action will be taken against those responsible.

“The Office of Catholic Education has been notified; an internal school investigation is underway and appropriate disciplinary action will be taken against those responsible,” officials said.