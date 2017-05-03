‘It Won’t Be Tolerated’: Councilman Johnson Responds To Arson Fire That Damaged 11 Homes In Point Breeze

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A fire that authorities say was caused by arson ripped through nearly a dozen townhouses being built in the Point Breeze neighborhood of Philadelphia earlier this week. Now, a city councilman is weighing in on the blaze that happened just blocks from his home.

Councilman Kenyatta Johnson was left in awe as he toured the fire damage construction area near 20th and Wharton Streets.

“When I saw the blaze on the news, I mean, I was terrified,” Johnson said. “Anybody could have gotten hurt. This whole block could have burned down.

After getting an up close view of the damage, Johnson went door to door to talk to neighbors about concerns they may have and to let them know about public safety resources they have.

“This is definitely an issue of major concern. It will not be tolerated under my watch as a council person,” the councilman said. “It shouldn’t be tolerated, it won’t be tolerated, and hopefully we’ll get some answers.”

Coincidentally, the fire-damaged development is owned by Ori Feibush. In 2015, he ran a heated race against Johnson for his city council seat — which he eventually lost.

“This should never happen, regardless of what your opinion is,” Johnson said. “You should never have anyone vandalize any type of property.”

There is currently a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever is responsible for the fire.