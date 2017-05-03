Woman Sues Hotel To Find Identity Of Man Who Impregnated Her During 3-Day Tryst

HALLE, Germany (CBS) — A German woman sued a hotel in an effort to find the man who impregnated her during a three-day tryst they had.

According to The Telegraph, the woman wanted to force the hotel to give her his name and address so she could seek child support. The woman only knew his first name – Michael.

She gave birth to the child following their brief relationship in 2010.

The hotel refused to give out the man’s information, saying they didn’t have any legal obligation to do so, and the court agreed.

The Telegraph reports that a German court rejected the woman’s lawsuit, saying she didn’t have a legal right to force the hotel to hand over the man’s information. The court also stated that she didn’t provide enough information to be sure of the man’s identity.

The court issued the ruling last October, but was only recently made public.