Eagles Join Ravens In Honoring Hugs From Holly

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Holly Heap would have turned four-years old today.
Former Ravens tight end Todd Heap and his family suffered a devastating tragedy last month, when Heap accidentally killed his daughter while moving his truck.
Now, the Heap’s have started Hugs From Holly campaign, which the Eagles are participating in.
Here is how you can participate in #HugsFromHollyDay:
- Wear pink in Holly’s honor
- Make a plan to share hugs and spread love and joy through random acts of heartfelt kindness for those in your community. Smile more. Compliment somebody. Write a kind note. Share treats (or chicken nuggets). Do a free lemonade stand. Leave a bigger tip than usual. Pay for the person behind you in the drive-thru. Donate a book in Holly’s honor. Turn up the music and dance… the list is endless. Be creative!
- Capture your family spreading joy and post your pictures using the hashtag #hugsfromhollyday
You can make a donation at hugsfromholly.com.