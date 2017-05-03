Police: Man Injures 4 Officers During Arrest, Leaves One With Concussion

NEWARK, Del. (CBS) — A man from Idaho is accused of injuring four Delaware officers while they were trying to arrest him on Tuesday.

New Castle County Police say two patrol officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of Janice Drive around 5 p.m. for a suspicious person with a gun.

Police say the officers stopped Dion Brown, of Newton, Idaho, who was allegedly soliciting door-to-door and telling people he had a gun in his bag.

Police say when they tried to take Brown into custody, he bit one officer, and struck another officer, leaving him with a concussion.

Police say officers used their Taser on Brown, but it had little effect.

Delaware State Police troopers, Newark police officers and Delaware Office of Animal Welfare officers also responded to the scene and helped to subdue and arrest Brown.

Four officers suffered injuries while trying to arrest Brown. They were all transported to an area hospital where they were treated and released.

Brown was also transported to a hospital for medical evaluation where he was treated and released to police custody.

Police say they did not find a gun on Brown.

Brown was charged with four counts of second-degree assault of a police officer, four counts of felony resisting arrest with force, and two counts of criminal mischief.

Brown was arraigned and committed to the Young Correctional Institution after failing to post bail.