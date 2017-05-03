School District: 4 Students Involved In ‘Physical Altercation’ At High School

WYNCOTE, Pa. (CBS) — Four students were involved in a fight at Cheltenham High School Wednesday morning, according to the Cheltenham School District.
The school district said in a statement that the altercation happened around 7:30 a.m.
Police: Man Injures 4 Officers During Arrest, Leaves One With Concussion
The school district says the students who were involved in the incident “were immediately removed” from the building.
“Additional adults have been assigned to the school to monitor internal and external areas and counselors and representatives from our Student Services Department are also present for additional student support,” the school district said in a statement.
The statement added, “Cheltenham High School remains safe and calm.”
The school district says classes proceeded as normal and that all after-school activities will proceed as regularly scheduled.