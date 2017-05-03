Change In Schedule Threatens To Hurt Jersey Shore Town’s Summer Revenue

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — One Jersey Shore town is pushing back against a newly released beach and dune building schedule in which work will take a major bite out of their summer season.

The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection has released a new schedule for the Army Corps of Engineers’ project to build beaches and dunes on Absecon Island. Ventnor officials say the work will hobble the resort town at the height of the summer season.

Ventnor Commissioner of Public Works Lance Landgraf says moving the work to early June through early July is unacceptable.

“Tourism basis is based on three months out of the summer. They are going to take a month-plus and be actively disturbing our beaches,” Landgraf said. “We will have a three-foot diameter pipe running the length of our beach for the majority of our summer.”

So while they seek the help of elected officials and explore legal options, they’ve issued a statement.

“We are notifying the state and the Army Corps of Engineers that our beaches will not be available for replenishment and dune work until after Labor Day,” Landgraf said, “which is when they had previously said the work would be performed.”

Landgraf says there’s more than a little irony in play.