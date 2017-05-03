DeCamara: 9 Reasons Eagles May Not Improve In 2017

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Ah, May.

The week after the NFL Draft when every city thinks their NFL team will be better this season.

94WIP’s Joe DeCamara, however, isn’t so sure the Eagles will be better than last year’s 7-9 mark in 2017.

Here is his nine reasons why the Eagles may not improve this season:

1. Weak At Running Back

The Eagles did not draft a running back until selecting the 5-9, 170-pound slippery back Donnel Pumphrey in round four. Assuming Ryan Mathews is not back, the Eagles’ are left with a RB trio of second-year player Wendell Smallwood, Darren Sproles, and the San Diego State rookie fourth-rounder.

2. Weak at Cornerback

The Eagles selected cornerback Sidney Jones with their 46th overall pick, but an Achilles injury could keep Jones out for most (or all) of 2017. In the third round, the Eagles drafted West Virginia corner Rasul Douglas.

In addition to a third-round rookie in Douglas, who will likely compete for a starting role, the Eagles have second-year corner Jalen Mills, Patrick Robinson, and Ron Brooks.

3. Derek Barnett, as a Rookie

For those expecting a big impact from their rookie class: Only 26 rookies in 2016 graded as above average starters @PFF — Mike Renner (@PFF_Mike) May 3, 2017

The Eagles selected defensive end Derek Barnett with the 14th overall pick. DeCamara does not expect much from a rookie edge pass rusher.

4. Sidney Jones

Jones is expected to miss at least some, probably most, and maybe all of the 2017 season.

5. Mychal Kendricks and Jason Kelce

The Eagles reportedly tried to trade Kendricks, who saw minimal snaps last season under Jim Schwartz. And DeCamara is not a huge fan of Kelce.

6. Doug Pederson

"My strong sense is that he's a placeholder…and 2017 is probably end of road." @JoeDeCamara says. RT if you agree

"Like" if you don't pic.twitter.com/KdExgV6k1U — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) May 2, 2017

Joe DeCamara does not believe in Doug Pederson, he’s made that crystal clear.

7. Difficult Schedule

The 2017 #Eagles schedule is out! Get in guaranteed with tickets at NFL Ticket Exchange: https://t.co/rHR1mHFFyv pic.twitter.com/gnWGrzeOSZ — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) April 25, 2017

The NFC East is one of only three divisions in the NFL that does not have a team projected to win six games or less. The Eagles also have to play against the AFC West (another division with a six or less win team) and the NFC West.

8. More Injuries Coming?

The Eagles did not suffer many serious injuries in 2016. DeCamara believes, law of averages says that could even out this season.

9. Every Fan Base Thinks Their Team Improved

From the Panthers, to the Bucs, to the Titans, to the Giants, to the Browns. Every NFL team can make the case for why their team is better than last season.