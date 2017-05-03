DeCamara: 9 Reasons Eagles May Not Improve In 2017

May 3, 2017 11:04 AM By Joe DeCamara
Filed Under: Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Ah, May.

The week after the NFL Draft when every city thinks their NFL team will be better this season.

94WIP’s Joe DeCamara, however, isn’t so sure the Eagles will be better than last year’s 7-9 mark in 2017.

Here is his nine reasons why the Eagles may not improve this season:

1. Weak At Running Back

 

Donnel Pumphrey

SAN DIEGO, CA – NOVEMBER 26: Running back Donnel Pumphrey #19 of the San Diego State Aztecs runs 7 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter
against the Colorado State Rams at Qualcomm Stadium on November 26, 2016 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images)

The Eagles did not draft a running back until selecting the 5-9, 170-pound slippery back Donnel Pumphrey in round four. Assuming Ryan Mathews is not back, the Eagles’ are left with a RB trio of second-year player Wendell Smallwood, Darren Sproles, and the San Diego State rookie fourth-rounder.

2. Weak at Cornerback

 

Jalen Mills

SEATTLE, WA – NOVEMBER 20: Wide receiver Doug Baldwin #89 of the Seattle Seahawks makes a catch against cornerback Jalen Mills #31 the Philadelphia Eagles at CenturyLink Field on November 20, 2016 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)

The Eagles selected cornerback Sidney Jones with their 46th overall pick, but an Achilles injury could keep Jones out for most (or all) of 2017. In the third round, the Eagles drafted West Virginia corner Rasul Douglas.

In addition to a third-round rookie in Douglas, who will likely compete for a starting role, the Eagles have second-year corner Jalen Mills, Patrick Robinson, and Ron Brooks.

3. Derek Barnett, as a Rookie

 

The Eagles selected defensive end Derek Barnett with the 14th overall pick. DeCamara does not expect much from a rookie edge pass rusher.

4. Sidney Jones

 

Jones is expected to miss at least some, probably most, and maybe all of the 2017 season.

5. Mychal Kendricks and Jason Kelce

 

mychal kendricks

CHICAGO, IL – SEPTEMBER 19: Zach Miller #86 of the Chicago Bears carries the football against Mychal Kendricks #95 of the Philadelphia Eagles in the first half at Soldier Field on September 19, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

The Eagles reportedly tried to trade Kendricks, who saw minimal snaps last season under Jim Schwartz. And DeCamara is not a huge fan of Kelce.

6. Doug Pederson

 

Joe DeCamara does not believe in Doug Pederson, he’s made that crystal clear.

7. Difficult Schedule

 

The NFC East is one of only three divisions in the NFL that does not have a team projected to win six games or less. The Eagles also have to play against the AFC West (another division with a six or less win team) and the NFC West.

8. More Injuries Coming?

 

The Eagles did not suffer many serious injuries in 2016. DeCamara believes, law of averages says that could even out this season.

9. Every Fan Base Thinks Their Team Improved

 

2017 NFL Draft

PHILADELPHIA, PA – APRIL 27: Eagles fans cheer prior to their #14 overall pick by the Philadelphia Eagles (from Vikings) during their during the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft at the Philadelphia Museum of Art on April 27, 2017 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

From the Panthers, to the Bucs, to the Titans, to the Giants, to the Browns. Every NFL team can make the case for why their team is better than last season.

