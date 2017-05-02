Zeoli Show Log 05-02-17

May 2, 2017 5:58 PM By Rich Zeoli

3:05 pm– Paul Ryan talks Planed Parenthood not being funded in budget reconciliation bill

3:10 pm– Mick Mulvane insists the budget deal will keep the government running until September 

3:35 pm–  Daniel Horowitz calls into the show and says the omnibus is worse than you think 

4:05 pm– Stephen Colbert roasts Trump on The Late Show

4:25 pm–  Paul Ryan attempted to re-brand the party’s health care plan

4:40 pm– House and Senate Republican leaders defended a $1 trillion spending bill 

5:05 pm– A girl from New York want to join the Boy Scouts, is this ok?

5:35 pm– Rich talk with Amie Parnes, Senior White House Correspondent @TheHill and Co-author of the #1 New York Times best seller “Shattered”,  New York Times best seller”HRC” and proudest mom around.

