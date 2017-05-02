Violent Passenger Punches Man On Flight

JAPAN (CBS) — Another violent confrontation on an airplane is making headlines — this time it is between passengers.

An aggressive passenger in Japan was pulled off a flight bound for Los Angeles overnight.

He began punching the man he was sitting next to and then pummeled a man in a seat behind him.

The man was eventually taken off of the plane. Authorities say he assaulted a ticket agent on the way out.

The man was taken into police custody in Japan.

No word on a motive for the confrontation.