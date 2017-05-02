Former Eagle Tra Thomas Goes From Pigskin To Picasso

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)–In 11 seasons with the Eagles, Tra Thomas was one of the most hard-nosed players in team history.

But the three-time Pro Bowler has gone from pigskin to Picasso. He and his wife Rosa have started a mobile sip and paint business where they bring the party to you.

“It’s something that we’re doing together,” says Tra.

Rosa says it wasn’t hard to get Tra to start painting.

“The first time I dragged him here, and then he liked it so, we were like ‘hey lets go back.’ We kept going back and we brought our sisters and their husbands and we were like ‘hey let’s look into this.’”

And with Mother’s Day coming, Tra, his wife and our Lesley Van Arsdall sit down to tackle “flowers”.

“Mine does not look like yours at all,” Lesley laughs.

“Who would have ever thought Tra would be out here painting flowers,” Tra laughs. “Now I’m going to have to go out and cut down a tree, go change a tire.”