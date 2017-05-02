The Dom Giordano Show: Lauren and Connor Haines | May 2

May 2, 2017 11:51 AM By Dom Giordano

9:00-Petition goes around to help protect Assistant Principal Zach Ruff from the STEM Academy in Downingtown.

9:35-Protests throughout Philadelphia yesterday.

9:40-Construction worker had enough of hearing the protesters. 

9:50-Anti-gentrification signs found in an area of Philadelphia. 

10:00-Former State Attorney in Florida, Jeff Ashton, joined his experience going against an opponent that was funded by George Soros.

10:20-Majority of voters in Republican held districts support Planned Parenthood. 

10:25-Charles Krauthammer: Trump and the GOP got rolled on with the budget. 

10:35-Jimmy Kimmel gives emotional monologue on his newborn son’s heart condition.

11:00-Lauren and Connor Haines joined discussing their confrontation with Assistant Principal Zach Ruff.

11:35-Protesters chanting “Kill Trump, Kill Pence.

