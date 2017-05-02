Study: 88% Of NFL Draft Picks Played Multiple High School Sports

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — 222 out of the 253 players (87.7-percent) selected in this year’s NFL Draft played at least two sports in high school, according to TrackingFootball.com.
The study broke down the drafted players’ Player Athletic Index (PAI).
62.5-percent of the drafted players ran track & field in high school, while 45.5-percent played basketball. Four drafted players participated in four high school sports.
Out of a combined 60 running backs and wide receivers drafted, 57 played multiple sports in high school.
You can check out the full study here.