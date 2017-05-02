Study: 88% Of NFL Draft Picks Played Multiple High School Sports

May 2, 2017 10:29 AM By Andrew Porter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) —  222 out of the 253 players (87.7-percent) selected in this year’s NFL Draft played at least two sports in high school, according to TrackingFootball.com

The study broke down the drafted players’ Player Athletic Index (PAI).

Related: Eagles Stay The Course In Draft

62.5-percent of the drafted players ran track & field in high school, while 45.5-percent played basketball. Four drafted players participated in four high school sports.

Related: Derek Barnett Has All The Ingredients Fans Should Love

Out of a combined 60 running backs and wide receivers drafted, 57 played multiple sports in high school.

You can check out the full study here

More from Andrew Porter
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

NFL Draft Guide
Visit These 5 European Castles Without Leaving The States

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch