Teen Shot By Beer Store Owner In Summerdale

May 2, 2017 8:44 AM By Dan Wing
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 16 year old is recovering after being shot by a store owner during an incident in Northeast Philadelphia late Monday night.

Police say they were called to the area of Sanger and Langdon Streets just before midnight for a reported shooting.

The store owner told investigators that two teens tried to buy alcohol from his store. When the owner refused, the teens began to vandalize the inside of the store.

The confrontation between the teens and store owner carried outside, and once behind the store, the owner shot one of the teens in both of his hands, according to Chief Inspector Scott Small.

The teen was being treated at an area hospital. Small says right now, no charges are being filed against the store owner.

