Red Sox Apologize To Adam Jones For Racist Fan Behavior

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It was a disgusting scene at Fenway Park.
Baltimore Orioles all-star outfielder Adam Jones had a bag of peanuts throw at him, who Jones said called him the “N-word a handful of times.”
The Red Sox released this statement apologizing to Jones and the Orioles.
Jones, 31, told USA Today this was one of the worst fan experiences of his career.
“Very unfortunate,” Jones told USA Today. “I heard there was 59 or 60 ejections tonight in the ballpark. It is what it is, right. I just go out and play baseball. It’s unfortunate that people need to resort to those type of epithets to degrade another human being. I’m trying to make a living for myself and for my family.”
Game 2 of the four game series is Tuesday night at Fenway Park.