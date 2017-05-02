Philly Bar Association Introduces New Evaluation Process For Judicial Candidates

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Dozens of candidates are running for judge on both the city and state level, and the Philadelphia Bar Association says they are digging into candidate qualifications to see if these candidates ready for the bench.

Eric Weitz chairs the Philadelphia Bar Association’s Judicial Commission and said, “We’re going to end up evaluating 40-45 candidates.”

The group allows judicial candidates to voluntarily submit to a rigorous evaluation process.

“We have over 125 investigators who are out there trying to find out as much information, we look at things they’ve written, we look into Facebook pages and everything from their legal ability, financial responsibility and ethics,” said Weitz.

The Bar then issues ratings, Highly Recommended, Recommended, and Not Recommended to help voters use more than ballot position to determine the best candidates.

Matt Olesh Chairs the Young Lawyers Division and says for the first time the bar will take the info to the voters on Election Day.

“Having volunteers staff polling places to hand out the ratings,” said Olesh.

The ratings are released on a rolling basis.

