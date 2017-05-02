Phillies Look For Second Straight Win In Chicago

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Phillies will look to make it two straight wins over the defending World Series champions as they play the second game of their four-game series at Wrigley Field against the Cubs.

The Phils opened the series in style last night, blasting the Cubs, 10-2. The Phillies scored seven runs in the first two innings to put the game away early. Tommy Joseph had the biggest swing of the bat, a three-run home run in the first while Michael Saunders and Freddy Galvis also went deep. Right-hander Vince Velasquez pitched five solid innings to improve to 2-2.

Jeremy Hellickson will get the start on the mound for the Phillies tonight. The veteran right-hander is 4-0 with an ERA of 1.80. He beat Miami in his last start with six strong innings of work. His mound opponent will be veteran left-hander Jon Lester who is 0-1 with an ERA of 3.68.

After last night’s win, the Phillies are 12-12. That has them alone in second place in the National League East. They sit four-and-a-half games behind first-place Washington. The Cubs are 13-12 and tied for first in the National League Central with Milwaukee.

KYW’s Matt Leon spoke with Matt Breen of the Philadelphia Inquirer about the Phillies and tonight’s game with the Cubs