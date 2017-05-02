Microsoft Introduces New OS Designed To Make Learning More ‘Dynamic’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Microsoft is making a big push into the classroom with new software the company says is more in tune with the way kids learn these days.

Sure, Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math are critical. But Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella says learning must be broader and more dynamic.

“By bringing STEM curriculum alongside reading, writing, design, and art, we’ll set these students up for success in the future,” said Nadella.

So the company built a new operating system.

Microsoft’s Terry Myerson said it is called, “Windows 10 S.”

He says it is designed to improve collaboration among students, enable different learning styles, and make teachers’ lives simpler.

With mixed reality — 3D and virtual reality viewers and creation tools, classrooms can become new worlds.

“Battling aliens, fixing a Japan Airlines jet engine, and even walking on Mars with NASA,” said Myserson.

Each Windows copy includes a year’s subscription to Minecraft Education Edition for students to design and code their own worlds.

Microsoft says they’ve made the new “10 S” operating system easy for districts to deploy — and afford, with new PCs starting under $200.