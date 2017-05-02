Memorial Service Held For Ralph Archbold, Philly’s Beloved Ben Franklin Impersonator

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — He portrayed Ben Franklin for decades in Philadelphia, and about 100 people attended a memorial service for Ralph Archibald who died in March at the age of 75.

Philly’s Official ‘Ben Franklin’ Ralph Archbold Dies At 75

Directly across the street from where the real Benjamin Franklin is buried a memorial service was held at the Free Quaker Meeting House at 5th and Arch streets for Ralph Archbold.

He portrayed the founding father for decades in Philadelphia.

Former Philadelphia Mayor and former Pennsylvania governor Ed Rendell says Archbold did a superb job of representing the city.

“He was our best weapon,” said Rendell. “No one had Ben Franklin like we did. He made a trip to the historic district exciting, relevant, and fun.”

Ralph’s wife Linda says her husband loved putting on that costume.

“I was telling the crowd here when they left if you saw Ralph perform you took a little peace of his heart because he loved putting his heart and soul into being Ben Franklin for the city and all over the world,” she said.

Many of those in attendance were from the tourism community including those he worked like Historic Philadelphia, Inc., Independence National Historical Park, and Visit Philadelphia.