Linking Alcohol Use And Dreary Weather

May 2, 2017 11:06 AM By Dr. Brian McDonough
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Do people drink more alcohol when the temperatures are low and the weather is bleak?

That’s the conclusion of an analysis that links cooler temperatures and less sunshine to increased alcohol use.

Increased alcohol abuse could lead to problems with cirrhosis and therefore to alcohol-associated liver disease.

The report found that the latitude of a country can influence drinking to a significant extent and damage from alcohol to a larger extent.

There are those who say this is not a cut and dry case. For instance, different countries are not as detailed with death certificates, and it remains to be seen to what extent other factors, such as ethnic, cultural and religious backgrounds, may add to this association.

Nevertheless, the thought that where you live could influence alcohol abuse and damage from this abuse is quite interesting.

