Lawyer Accused Of Stealing From Clients With Special Needs To Stand Trial

COLLEGEVILLE, Pa. (CBS) — The Montgomery County lawyer accused of stealing more than $140,000 that was supposed to be used for people with special needs will stand trial on a laundry list of felony charges following his preliminary hearing this morning.

Patrick Bradley’s case moves to Common Pleas court following a stipulation to the facts in the affidavit of probable cause for the purposes of the preliminary hearing.

Former Montco Lawyer Accused Of Stealing Over $100K From Clients With Special Needs

According to that affidavit, Bradley is accused of stealing $116,340 from trusts that were set up for people with special needs, and an additional $30,577 earmarked for legal services in obtaining orders and guardianships for families with a special needs member.

Pennsylvania’s Office of Disciplinary Counsel suspended Bradley’s law license in August 2015, but charging documents allege Bradley continued to practice without a license for a year before he was disbarred and the Montgomery County DA’s office was brought in to investigate.

According to court documents, Bradley maintains, while his license was suspended, he only performed duties that did not require a law license.