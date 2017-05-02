Horse With One Eye To Race In Kentucky Derby

May 2, 2017 2:28 PM By Meisha Johnson

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Meet Patch, the feel-good underdog story of the Kentucky Derby.

Patch, a 3-year-old colt, is missing his left eye.

The horse woke up about one-year-ago with swelling and tearing in his eye. Ultimately, Patch went blind in his left eye for absolutely no apparent reason.

One would think a horse missing a left eye, running at speeds of about 40 miles per hour, would struggle. Not Patch.

Much to the amazement of his trainers, Patch is having no issues.

“If you watched him train and didn’t know that he had one eye, there’s no indication of him doing anything peculiar in his training or in his races that would make you concerned about the one eye,” trainer Todd Pletcher told USA Today.

Patch finished second in his last race. He is listed around 40-1 to win Saturday’s Kentucky Derby, tied for the third longest shot on the board.

 

