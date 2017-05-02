NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Feds Open Probe Into Local 98 Payment Possibly Connected To Seth Williams

May 2, 2017 10:57 PM
Filed Under: investigation, Seth Williams

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)–Two of Philadelphia’s most recognizable faces are both under federal investigation.

Tonight, a possible link between District Attorney Seth Williams and union boss John Dougherty.

CBS3 has confirmed federal investigators are looking into whether Williams received another free gift, in the form of summer study abroad travel for his two teenagers.

Sources say IBEW Local 98 made two payments totaling $6,400 to pay for the trips.

The checks were sent to the Philadelphia chapter of the Children’s International Summer Villages.

The non-profit sends children on overseas educational summer trips.

In a statement, Union spokesman Frank Keel says, “IBEW Local 98 is arguably the most philanthropic union in the city. We receive hundreds of requests for donations and scholarships every year.”

