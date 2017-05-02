Elkins Park School Celebrates 2 Major Milestones With Israeli Festival

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Among the many Israel Independence celebrations Tuesday was a song and dance festival at a school in Elkins Park.

There were two reasons for Perelman Jewish Day School students and staff to celebrate.

Judy Groner is the Head of Perelman said, “Not only is it Israel’s 69th birthday, it’s our school’s 60th so we wanted to do something very special to celebrate.”

She added, “Every grade has learned a specific song about Israel and a specific dance from the folklore of Israeli dancing, which is a very big part of the culture.”

So is the Israeli flag, which is why the students were all dressed in blue and white.

“It’s fun that we’re celebrating Israel’s independence and how we now have a country for all the Jewish people,” said one student.

Another student said, “Besides the food, I like being together with my friends and everybody because it’s just a meaningful day.”