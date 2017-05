DARBY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — A child in Delaware County has been injured after becoming pinned under a headstone, Tuesday.

It happened in the 1200 block of Bartram Avenue, just after 4 p.m.

Police believe the wind knocked the tombstone over onto the child.

The child was taken to a hospital and in conscious.

The age and gender of the child are unknown.

