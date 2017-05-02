SEPTA’s Broad Street Line Bypassing North Philly Due To Police Activity

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — SEPTA says all southbound express trains on the Broad Street Line, and all Broad Ridge Spur Trains are boarding on the local southbound platforms between Fern Rock and Cecil B Moore Stations.
This is due to police activity at North Philadelphia Station.
Investigators there are looking into the possibility that a person was struck by a train.
SEPTA says riders on the Broad Street Line and the Broad Ridge Spur should expect delays.
SEPTA Broad St Line is busing btwn Allegheny & Susq-Dauphin due to police activity. No stops at N. Phila @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/mlEVnL6ePE
— Meisha Johnson (@MeishaCBS3) May 2, 2017