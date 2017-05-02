SEPTA’s Broad Street Line Bypassing North Philly Due To Police Activity

May 2, 2017 7:47 AM
Filed Under: Septa

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — SEPTA says all southbound express trains on the Broad Street Line, and all Broad Ridge Spur Trains are boarding on the local southbound platforms between Fern Rock and Cecil B Moore Stations.

This is due to police activity at North Philadelphia Station.

Investigators there are looking into the possibility that a person was struck by a train.

SEPTA says riders on the Broad Street Line and the Broad Ridge Spur should expect delays.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

NFL Draft Guide
Visit These 5 European Castles Without Leaving The States

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch