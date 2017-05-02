Police Arrest Man Accused Of Exiting Vehicle Naked Several Times

May 2, 2017 1:27 PM
Filed Under: Brian Tyburski, Evesham Township, Medford Township

MEDFORD TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — Police in New Jersey arrest a man who they say would exit his car while naked.

Brian Tyburski, 29, of Shamong, is facing charges of lewdness in Medford Township.

Police say they received several reports of a “large, white male” exiting a vehicle while naked last December.

Police say another complaint reported Monday led them to Tyburski.

Tyburski was also wanted for similar alleged lewd behavior in Evesham Township.

Police say Tyburski admitted to each of the incidents in Medford and Evesham Townships.

