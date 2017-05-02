Police Arrest Man Accused Of Exiting Vehicle Naked Several Times

MEDFORD TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — Police in New Jersey arrest a man who they say would exit his car while naked.
Brian Tyburski, 29, of Shamong, is facing charges of lewdness in Medford Township.
Lawyer Accused Of Stealing From Clients With Special Needs To Stand Trial
Police say they received several reports of a “large, white male” exiting a vehicle while naked last December.
Police say another complaint reported Monday led them to Tyburski.
Police: Purse-Snatcher Slices Victim’s Arm Attempting To Steal Bag
Tyburski was also wanted for similar alleged lewd behavior in Evesham Township.
Police say Tyburski admitted to each of the incidents in Medford and Evesham Townships.
One Comment