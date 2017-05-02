Adam Caplan Thought Mychal Kendricks Was Going To Be Traded

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Adam Caplan thought the Eagles were going to trade Mychal Kendricks during the NFL Draft.

In fact, the former ESPN NFL analyst who was recently laid off due to their cuts, had the story written.

“The thing that surprised the heck out of me, quite frankly, that Mychal Kendricks wasn’t traded,” Caplan told the 94WIP Midday Show with Joe DeCamara and Jon Ritchie on Tuesday.

“I actually wrote the story, but it never happened so I just deleted the file. I thought they were going to get a deal done with Mychal Kendricks to San Francisco, but they didn’t get it done. So I don’t know who backed out or what the compensation was or why it didn’t get it done.”

The 49ers, instead, moved back into the first-round and selected Alabama’s Reuben Foster with the 31st overall pick, getting the linebacker they needed.

Kendricks, 26, played limited snaps last season under Jim Schwartz’s 4-3 system. Kendricks’ 2017 salary is fully guaranteed at $4.35 million, according to Caplan.

“That fact of the matter is, he’s gonna be on the football team for now,” Caplan said.