6 US Mayors Meet In Philly To Compare Notes On Community Schools

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –– A half-dozen mayors from across the country are meeting in Philadelphia, to compare notes on how the community schools strategy is working.

Mayor Kenney welcomed the National League of Cities panel at the Rittenhouse to a three-day session on advancing health and education.

“When children are hungry, homeless or battling chronic health conditions, we know they cannot do their best in school,” said Kenney.

Caldwell, Idaho is just starting its’ community school program.

Mayor Garret Nancolas says he hopes to learn how Philadelphia used data mapping to target needs.

“We hope to learn from that,” said Nancolas. “How did you put that together? What was the best process to gather that information? How did you implement it? How did you fund it?”

Dennis Michael, the mayor of Rancho Cucamonga, California, says his city is partnering with health providers and gathering input from residents.

“Not having government dictate what we believe they should do, but let them tell us what they need,” said Michael.

Six mayors, including those from Houston and Toledo are taking part.

The Community Schools meeting wraps up Thursday, when the mayors will tour Philadelphia’s Gideon Elementary School, where students receive monthly bags of healthy food.