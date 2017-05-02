Here are five things to do to celebrate this month.

5 Things To Do In Philadelphia For Jewish American Heritage Month

May 2, 2017 8:26 AM
Filed Under: Jewish American Heritage Month

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — May is Jewish American Heritage Month. It’s a time to honor and celebrate the achievements and contributions of Jews to American culture and society.

Here are five things to do to celebrate this month:

Free Admission to the National Museum of American Jewish History

WHERE: 101 South Independence Mall East
Philadelphia, PA 19106-2517
WHEN: Friday, May 5 and Thursday, May 11
TIME: 10am-5pmEnjoy free admission to the museum on select historic anniversaries throughout the run of the special exhibition, 1917: How One Year Changed the World.

Then and Now: How 1917 Changed the World

WHERE:101 South Independence Mall East
Philadelphia, PA 19106-2517
WHEN: Sunday, May 7
TIME: 2 pm
COST: $10 for non-museum members and free for NMAJH and AJHS Members and PennCard holders. Leading scholars discuss the interconnectedness and contemporary resonance of the major world events of 1917 and the themes of immigration, revolution, and Zionism.

Alon Ben-Gurion: Reflections of my Grandfather                                                 

WHERE:101 South Independence Mall East
Philadelphia, PA 19106-2517
WHEN: Thursday, May 11 
TIME: 7:30 pm
COST: FreeJoin Alon Ben-Gurion, grandson of the first prime minister of Israel, as he reflects on the life of his grandfather, David Ben-Gurion.

Second Sunday Family Activities at NMAJH                                                  

WHERE: 101 South Independence Mall East
Philadelphia, PA 19106-2517
WHEN: Sunday, May 14
TIME: 10:00 am – 3:00 pm
COST: Free with Museum admission
In the hands-on Family Nook, read stories and make arts and crafts projects. The celebration is family-friendly and suited for children of all ages.

Evolution of Jewish Cooking in America at NMAJH                                          

WHERE:101 South Independence Mall East
Philadelphia, PA 19106-2517
WHEN: Tuesday, May 16
TIME: 7 pm
COST: $25 for non-members/$18 for members or $55 for non-members/$48 for members for program ticket and one book of choice. Hear from prolific cookbook author Joan Nathan, Zahav co-owners Michael Solomonov and Steven Cook, and award-winning food blogger Molly Yeh. Moderated by Devra Ferst of Tasting Table.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

NFL Draft Guide
Visit These 5 European Castles Without Leaving The States

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch