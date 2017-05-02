5 Things To Do In Philadelphia For Jewish American Heritage Month

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — May is Jewish American Heritage Month. It’s a time to honor and celebrate the achievements and contributions of Jews to American culture and society.

Here are five things to do to celebrate this month:

Free Admission to the National Museum of American Jewish History

WHERE: 101 South Independence Mall East

Philadelphia, PA 19106-2517

WHEN: Friday, May 5 and Thursday, May 11

TIME: 10am-5pmEnjoy free admission to the museum on select historic anniversaries throughout the run of the special exhibition, 1917: How One Year Changed the World.

Then and Now: How 1917 Changed the World

WHERE:101 South Independence Mall East

Philadelphia, PA 19106-2517

WHEN: Sunday, May 7

TIME: 2 pm

COST: $10 for non-museum members and free for NMAJH and AJHS Members and PennCard holders. Leading scholars discuss the interconnectedness and contemporary resonance of the major world events of 1917 and the themes of immigration, revolution, and Zionism.

Alon Ben-Gurion: Reflections of my Grandfather

WHERE:101 South Independence Mall East

Philadelphia, PA 19106-2517

WHEN: Thursday, May 11

TIME: 7:30 pm

COST: FreeJoin Alon Ben-Gurion, grandson of the first prime minister of Israel, as he reflects on the life of his grandfather, David Ben-Gurion.

Second Sunday Family Activities at NMAJH

WHERE: 101 South Independence Mall East

Philadelphia, PA 19106-2517

WHEN: Sunday, May 14

TIME: 10:00 am – 3:00 pm

COST: Free with Museum admission

In the hands-on Family Nook, read stories and make arts and crafts projects. The celebration is family-friendly and suited for children of all ages.

Evolution of Jewish Cooking in America at NMAJH

WHERE:101 South Independence Mall East

Philadelphia, PA 19106-2517

WHEN: Tuesday, May 16

TIME: 7 pm

COST: $25 for non-members/$18 for members or $55 for non-members/$48 for members for program ticket and one book of choice. Hear from prolific cookbook author Joan Nathan, Zahav co-owners Michael Solomonov and Steven Cook, and award-winning food blogger Molly Yeh. Moderated by Devra Ferst of Tasting Table.