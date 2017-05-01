NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Zeoli Show Log 5-1-17

May 1, 2017 5:51 PM By Rich Zeoli

Zeoli Show Log 05-01-17

3 pm– Sean Spicer talks about the spending bill announced Monday

3:22 pm– Lawmakers unveiled a $1 trillion-plus spending bill that would fund government operations through September

3:38 pm– Ted Cruz talking the possibility of using El Chapo’s money to fund the border wall 

3:49 pm–  Trump call CBS show “Deface The Nation

4:10 pm– Rich talks Communism and what it means

4:21 pm–  The US may be running out of bombs to drop on ISIS

4:26 pm– NY Times facing some backlash due to a vague climate change column

4:40 pm– Fox News co-President Bill Shine has resigned

5:07 pm– Chuck Schumer boasted that the $1 trillion spending deal is a win for Democrats and the public

5:20 pm– Ann Coulter shows up at The View…

5:35 pm–  Trump is considering breaking up big Wall Street banks, by splitting their consumer business from their investment operations.

