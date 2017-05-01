Zeoli Show Log 5-1-17

Zeoli Show Log 05-01-17
3 pm– Sean Spicer talks about the spending bill announced Monday
3:22 pm– Lawmakers unveiled a $1 trillion-plus spending bill that would fund government operations through September
3:38 pm– Ted Cruz talking the possibility of using El Chapo’s money to fund the border wall
3:49 pm– Trump call CBS show “Deface The Nation“
4:10 pm– Rich talks Communism and what it means
4:21 pm– The US may be running out of bombs to drop on ISIS
4:26 pm– NY Times facing some backlash due to a vague climate change column
4:40 pm– Fox News co-President Bill Shine has resigned
5:07 pm– Chuck Schumer boasted that the $1 trillion spending deal is a win for Democrats and the public
5:20 pm– Ann Coulter shows up at The View…
5:35 pm– Trump is considering breaking up big Wall Street banks, by splitting their consumer business from their investment operations.