The Dom Giordano Show: David French & Jake Tapper | May 1

9:00-It’s May Day, more immigration protests today.
9:05-Samantha Bee doesn’t see any smug liberalism.
9:20-“The guy from Villanova” wants studs like Chris Cuomo to save health insurance.
9:35-Ryan Seacrest named as the new host with Kelly Ripa.
10:00-George Soros buys into the Philadelphia District Attorney race.
10:35-David French from National Review joined discussing Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as the star we need.
11:00-CNN’s Jake Tapper joined discussing the White House Correspondents Dinner and the news of the day.
11:15-Man freaks out after seeing a Confederate Flag, at a Civil War themed wedding.
11:35-President Trump’s agriculture department changing up the school lunch program from President Obama.