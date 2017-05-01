The Dom Giordano Show: David French & Jake Tapper | May 1

May 1, 2017 12:05 PM By Dom Giordano

9:00-It’s May Day, more immigration protests today.

9:05-Samantha Bee doesn’t see any smug liberalism.

9:20-“The guy from Villanova” wants studs like Chris Cuomo to save health insurance.

9:35-Ryan Seacrest named as the new host with Kelly Ripa.

10:00-George Soros buys into the Philadelphia District Attorney race.

10:35-David French from National Review joined discussing Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as the star we need.

11:00-CNN’s Jake Tapper joined discussing the White House Correspondents Dinner and the news of the day.

11:15-Man freaks out after seeing a Confederate Flag, at a Civil War themed wedding.

11:35-President Trump’s agriculture department changing up the school lunch program from President Obama. 

