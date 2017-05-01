Pennsylvania Man Wins Janitor Of The Year

NEWTOWN, Pa. (CBS)— After a record-breaking 898,220 votes, a Pennsylvania school janitor has been named Janitor of the Year.

Ted Qualli Jr., janitor at Newtown Elementary School in Bucks County, captured more than 40 percent of the votes to win the contest.

“Ted is the glue that holds this school together and a role model to the entire community,” said Kevin King, Principal of Newtown Elementary. “Whether we have a student who’s concerned about monsters in the restrooms, kick balls stuck on the roof or a staff member with a flat tire, Ted is always there to help out.”

Ted will receive a $5,000 cash prize and his school will also receive $5,000 in products and services from Cintas and Rubbermaid Commercial Products.

Nine contest runners up will also be awarded a $500 cash prize. They will also receive a $1,300 package from Rubbermaid to keep their schools in top shape.

“School janitors are the epitome of an everyday hero, going far beyond their requirements to provide students and staff with a clean and safe learning environment,” said Jillian Bauer, Assistant Marketing Manager, Cintas. “This contest is a way of shining a much needed spotlight on these hardworking heroes and giving them the recognition they deserve.”

To learn more about the contest CLICK HERE.