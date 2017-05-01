Petition Aims To Reinstate Administrator Following Anti-Abortion Confrontation

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)–The Downingtown -Area School District is one that is torn in two following a largely beloved staff member placed on administrative leave due to a video that captured what some feel was a clear violation of the First Amendment.

“I don’t give a **** what you think Jesus tells me,” Dr. Zach Ruff is heard saying in a cell phone footage recorded on April 21st.

The controversial confrontation took place between Dr. Ruff and two teen anti-abortion activists protesting on a public sidewalk outside of the STEM Academy in Downingtown . The teens are not students at the school.

“These children are being murdered in our society,” said one protestor to Dr. Ruff, who appears to be ordering the teens to leave. Ruff responded with. “They’re not children they are cells!”

Ruff is the Dean of Students at the school and has since been placed on paid administrative leave while the matter is investigated.

In the footage he yells, “I wish to protect my students from unsightly things that they don’t need to see!”

As part of a lengthy statement on the matter, Dr. Lawrence Mussoline, Downingtown-Area School District Superintendent said:

“His conduct does not represent the values of the School District or the respect we expect our employees to show for the civil rights of others.”

“His language was a little… I can see why people would be upset and 1st Amendment rights are everything totally for it especially in today’s time,” said former STEM Academy student, Matthew Ronca.

As we worked on this story former students who were close to Dr. Ruff flocked to where we were to explain the man they know.

“You would go in there for the end of year exams to be dancing and singing a jingle just to cheer us up, that video just portrayed a side that was not Dr. Ruff,” said another former student, John West.

As of 11 p.m. Monday a petition to reinstate Dr. Ruff had earned the support of over 31,000 people. Ronca was one of many who adamantly shared the online petition.

“I can say in my heart that that man is the reason why I am still here today. He talked me out of a lot of dark times,” added Ronca.