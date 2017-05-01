Residents In Kensington Closer To Getting Their Own Food Co-op

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A food co-op breaks ground in the Kensington section of Philadelphia.

In 2008, neighbors began organizing to form the Kensington Community Food Co-op, and today they broke ground at the future site of their store on Frankford and Lehigh Avenues.

“We wanted to develop more access to healthy food for our neighbors. They decided on a cooperative business model to keep more of the support in the community.”

Holly Logan, with the Kensington Community Food Co-op, says they want their store to be a community hub, a place where neighbors can eat lunch, hang out, take classes, as well as get local, natural, fresh food.

“People are really excited. Every time we’re in the spot and just using the space for different events, in the meantime people want to walk by and want to know what’s happening and if they can participate, because even though it’s a member owned business it’s going to be open to the public.”

Holly says to date, the co-op which has more than 800 members, has raised more than $1.5 million. She adds that they have a goal of $1.7 million to get everything just right, before they can open to the public.