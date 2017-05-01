Pair Accused Of Organizing Frankford ‘Pot Party’ Released From Jail

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A pair jailed for allegedly organizing a ‘Pot Party’ in April were released on bail Monday. Nearly two dozen people were arrested after Philadelphia police raided a Frankford warehouse, where the marijuana event was taking place.

Twenty-four-year-old Rachel Friedman and 37-year-old Richard Tamaccio, Jr., known as NA Poe, a known marijuana advocate, were in prison on a quarter-million dollars bail, but after two different hearings that amount was reduced to 10% of $10,000 — and now they are out.

Lawyers argued that both defendants are upstanding citizens, and brought their families to court to prove they could pay.

Chuck Peruto Jr. represents Tamaccio and says his client doesn’t deny attending the party.

“Whether or not he is the organizer or a leader in some criminal organization, as the Commonwealth is alleging, is ridiculous,” Peruto said. “It’s ridiculous. He put together a pot party, even if they can prove he is the one that did that.”

The judge told the defense attorneys Tamaccio and Friedman are not allowed to leave the tri-state area and they must show up for court, or there will be a warrant for their arrest.

Both defendants are due in court at the end of May.