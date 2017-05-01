News, Politics and Entertainment with The Chris Stigall Show | May 1

6am- The NFL announced that Philadelphia set a draft attendance record with an estimated 250,000 people showing up throughout the 3 day event.
6:20am- President Trump held a rally in Harrisburg, PA while the annual White House correspondents dinner was held in Washington D.C.
6:35am- What’s Trending: Harry Styles will be performing in Upper Darby during his upcoming tour; The Indianapolis Colts used an orangutan to help announce their draft picks; Katy Perry in trouble after comparing her hair to Barack Obama.
7am- While appearing as a guest on Face the Nation, Donald Trump called John Dickerson fake news.
7:15am- Author William Hazelgrove joins the show to discuss his new book “Forging a President: How the Wild West Created Teddy Roosevelt.”
8am- An assistant principle at a high school in Downingtown, PA has been suspended with pay following a confrontation with a teen over an abortion demonstration.
8:35am- What’s Trending: Will the NFL Draft be back in Philadelphia next year?; Frye Festival was a disaster; Kim Kardashian appeared on The Ellen Show.