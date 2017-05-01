Most Pennsylvania Casinos Oppose Video Gaming Terminals

HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) — Most of Pennsylvania’s casinos are again voicing their opposition to possible legalization of thousands of video gaming terminals in taverns, restaurants and clubs and other locations.

As state lawmakers again mull over legalization of video gaming terminals, or VGTs, to help plug another gaping budget deficit, nine of Pennsylvania’s casinos submitted testimony to the House Gaming Oversight Committee arguing that legalizing VGTs would simply cannibalize existing casino business and lead to job losses.

“This is a bad bet,” said Bob Green, chairman of Parx Casino in Bucks County. “You shouldn’t do this. Because it could end up providing less revenue.”

But a representative of Hollywood Casino near Harrisburg said his company learned its lesson from the video gaming terminal debate in Illinois, where it has three casinos, that VGTs are here to stay.

Backers say they want to legalize and tax something that’s already occurring illegally.