Minibus Crashes In China Barely Missing Pedestrian

CHINA (CBS) — A minibus crashes in China, barely missing a pedestrian and it’s all caught on camera.
The video shows as the vehicle swerves and then abruptly slams into the guardrail, flipping the minibus onto its roof.
What you can barely make out is the person — walking on the shoulder and scrambling out-of-the-way as the vehicle careens toward the guardrail.
Fortunately, nobody was injured in the crash.
Police say a sleepy driver is to blame.