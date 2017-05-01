Woman Celebrates 105th Birthday At Philadelphia Senior Center

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A special celebration took place in West Philadelphia on Monday for a local woman who was born when William Taft was president.
Eyewitness News was at Mercy Life Senior Center for Mary Edding’s 105th birthday.
She celebrated the special milestone with family, friends and community members.
Edding’s daughter, who also works at the senior center, said her mother came to Philadelphia by way of Alabama and New York.
She also spend four decades as a beautician before retiring.