Mark Zuckerberg Surprises Ohio Family For Dinner

OHIO (CBS) — Guess who came to dinner?
An Ohio family was floored when the CEO of Facebook walked into their home and sat down for a family meal.
Dan Moore says he got a call within the last week from a local man who is connected with Mark Zuckerberg, asking if he’d like to have dinner with a special guest.
“He just said I work with a really wealthy philanthropist from California and 90 percent of Americans use his products,” said Moore. “The more he talked, the more I liked him, and the more I was inspired by him.”
NJ Author Uses Book Profits To Buy K-9 Vests, Oxygen Masks
This was a part of Zuckerberg’s tour of the country.
He’s meeting with people and learning about their unique struggles and way of life.
How Your Selfie Obsession Can Ruin Your Relationship
Zuckerberg’s goal is to visit people in all 50 states this year.
The Moores were picked partly because they are democrats who voted for President Trump last year.