Mark Zuckerberg Surprises Ohio Family For Dinner

May 1, 2017 12:22 AM
Filed Under: Facebook, mark zuckerberg, Ohio

OHIO (CBS) — Guess who came to dinner?

An Ohio family was floored when the CEO of Facebook walked into their home and sat down for a family meal.

Dan Moore says he got a call within the last week from a local man who is connected with Mark Zuckerberg, asking if he’d like to have dinner with a special guest.

“He just said I work with a really wealthy philanthropist from California and 90 percent of Americans use his products,” said  Moore. “The more he talked, the more I liked him, and the more I was inspired by him.”

NJ Author Uses Book Profits To Buy K-9 Vests, Oxygen Masks 

This was a part of Zuckerberg’s tour of the country.

He’s meeting with people and learning about their unique struggles and way of life.

How Your Selfie Obsession Can Ruin Your Relationship 

Zuckerberg’s goal is to visit people in all 50 states this year.

The Moores were picked partly because they are democrats who voted for President Trump last year.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

NFL Draft Guide
Visit These 5 European Castles Without Leaving The States
Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch