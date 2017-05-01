Man Gets Life Sentence For Deadly Shooting Stemming From Toys For Tots Dispute

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — A 72-year-old Bucks County man will spend the rest of his life behind bars after a judge ruled that his Christmas-time, 2015 shooting of a Toys for Tots rival was First Degree Murder.

Leroy Clark pleaded guilty to the murder of 73-year-old Richard Duncan last week, leaving his level of guilt up to a judge.

On Monday, Montgomery County Judge Steven T. O’Neill found Clark guilty of first degree murder, despite arguments from his attorney that Clark was guilty, but mentally ill, suffering from PTSD after two tours in Vietnam.

Clark shot Duncan on the porch of his Abington home on the afternoon of December 23rd, 2015.

Prosecutor Ben McKenna says the two men both volunteered with Toys for Tots, but didn’t like each other to begin with.

“There was a conflict over an accusation that the defendant was withholding toys for dating or sexual services,” McKenna said.

The shooting happened the day after Duncan confronted Clark with those allegations.

Clark was caught on surveillance video test-firing the guns before he drove to Duncan’s house.

When police pulled him over after the shooting, he turned his weapon on himself, but survived gunshot wounds to his head and chest.